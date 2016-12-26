Left over baggage: Med-View Airline dispatches another plane to London

…blames Gatwick Airport officials

By LAWANI MIKAIRU

Med-View Airline, Monday, dispatched another plane to London to airlift the baggage the airline left behind after an earlier plane dispatched for that purpose on Saturday returned without the baggage.

The airline had blamed Gatwick Airport, UK, baggage handlers for its inability to airlift back to Nigeria left over baggage of passengers who boarded the airline in UK.

According to the Media Consultant to Med-View, Chief Obuke Oyibotha, “Med-View Airline special flight dispatched to London on Saturday to airlift left over baggage returned without the affected baggage following the inability of Gatwick Airport authorities to screen them”.

While expressing regret over the development , Oyibotha said, “the Gatwick Airport had on arrival of the aircraft said it had no capacity to screen the baggage as only a handful of its workforce was on duty because of holiday”.

The airline regretted the inconveniences caused the affected passengers whose left over baggage are still in London by this unhealthy development.

“We thought by Sunday we would have resolved the left over baggage issue if not for Gatwick Airport authorities,” Med-View Chief Operating Officer (COO/AM) Engineer Lookman Animashaun said.

Animashaun said another flight will leave for London today, (Monday), to bring back home the left over baggage, and appealed to the affected passengers for their understanding.

Recall a similar incidence happened recently when passengers who boarded Arik Air London- Lagos flight had their baggage left behind in London and threatened to ground the airline’s international operations until their baggage left behind in London are safely delivered to them.

The passengers, who landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Saturday, December 3, 2016, said that Arik Air abandoned them and treated them as if they were not its passengers.

They therefore invaded the airline’s counters at the international wing of the airport and threatened to prevent the airline from boarding any other passengers except their luggage were delivered to them.

