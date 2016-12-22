Leicester City Now Also Interested In Manchester United Transfer Target Leon Bailey

Leicester are in the running for Genk starlet Leon Bailey

The Jamaican winger has begun this season in blistering form and has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs after scoring eight goals at the start of the campaign.

Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in the 19-year-old and Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde admits his side may struggle to keep hold of their hottest prospect in January.

“We’ll fight to keep them here until the end of this season, but that is no easy task,” De Conde told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“If mega bids, by Belgian standards, are made, then we cannot reject it, and if the boys also feel ready for a step up then it will be very difficult to keep them in Genk.

“In the category of players 20 or under, then these boys are absolutely top talents, so I think a fee of between €20-€25 million is certainly warranted.

“The ideal scenario would be that we reach a deal in January with the interested clubs but the guys say here for the rest of the season. I’ll do that if I can.”

