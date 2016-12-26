Leicester protest Vardy’s ban with masks

Leicester City’s owners distributed around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks ahead of their game against Everton on Monday in protest at the England striker’s three-game suspension.

Vardy was banned by the Football Association after being sent off for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf during champions Leicester’s recent 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Leicester had an appeal against the punishment rejected, which Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha described as “unfair”.

Prior to the game, pictures circulated on social media showing rows of Vardy masks placed on the blue seats at Leicester’s King Power Stadium ahead of their home game with Everton.

Television footage showed Vardy jokingly putting a mask over his face after taking his seat in the directors’ box.

He then gestured to suspended team-mates Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs, sitting alongside him, both of whom laughed.

FA chairman Greg Clarke also attended the match and was also caught on camera wearing a mask.

Leicester went into the game 15th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

