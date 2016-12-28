Lenovo latest ThinkPad line ditches bloatware, picks up 7th-gen Intel Core
Lenovo unleashed a huge wave of refreshed laptops in its ThinkPad family for business. The update includes seventh-gen Intel processors, Thunderbolt 3, fingerprint scanners, IR cameras, and more.
