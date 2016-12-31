Less than 24 hours in office, new Abia Assembly Speaker resigns
A mild drama is playing out at the Abia State House of Assembly, as barely a day after being sworn in as Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Kennedy Njoku, resigned. He said his resignation was on personal grounds. Following a motion by the majority leader of the Assembly on the need to immediately fill the […]
