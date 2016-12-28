LG positive about consumer patronage in 2017

By Laju Iren

AFTER winning the ‘Best of Innovations’ awards at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2016, LG Electronics said that its human-centric innovative designs will cause the brand to be preferred by customers come 2017.

According to the company, the 4K HDR enabled OLED TV; Twin Wash; Door-in-Door refrigerator; Hybrid Air Purifier; Turbo Steam dish washer are among a wide range of products carefully crafted to meet the needs of consumers all the time. Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said: “LG has built a reputation for excellence, with leading premium products from a variety of different business units.

The recently released LG Signature collection exemplifies LG’s commitment to creating stylish, sophisticated products that seamlessly blend into any setting while performing at the highest levels. He stated further “We are more than ever committed to satisfying our teeming consumers with state of the art innovative technological designs in all our products, interestingly the best is yet to come from LG.”

LG Signature OLED TV features the company’s unique picture-on-Glass design, which boasts of an ultra-thin 2.57mm OLED panel with a translucent glass back and forward-facing sound bar speaker system.

The LG Signature Air Purifier allows the cleaning process to be a visual experience with its innovative transparent panel. Equipped with an advanced Aqua-Cyclone feature, this air purifier harnesses the power of water to filter out harmful chemicals and contaminants while quickly bringing the room to comfortable humidity levels.

The post LG positive about consumer patronage in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

