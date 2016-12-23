Libyan Aircraft Hijack: All Passengers have been Released – Maltese PM

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday said all passengers have been released from a hijacked Libyan plane in Malta, the Maltese state broadcaster reports. There are 111 passengers and seven crew members on board the Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet that was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya, but was forced […]

