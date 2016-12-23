Pages Navigation Menu

Libyan Aircraft Hijacked and Diverted to Malta

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Two men on Friday hijacked an aircraft in Libya and diverted it to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. A media report said the hijackers told the crew they were “pro-Gaddafi” and that they were willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not with its seven crew, if […]

