Libyan Aircraft Hijacked and Diverted to Malta

Two men on Friday hijacked an aircraft in Libya and diverted it to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. A media report said the hijackers told the crew they were “pro-Gaddafi” and that they were willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not with its seven crew, if […]

