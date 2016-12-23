Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home – Daily Mail
|
Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The passengers from a Libyan flight that was hijacked and diverted to Malta left the Mediterranean island Saturday to return home, as authorities prepared to arraign the two hijackers who surrendered. Afriqiyah Airways sent an …
