Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEB ‘proud of the achievements of the Class of 2016’ – Daily dispatch

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily dispatch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
IEB 'proud of the achievements of the Class of 2016'
Daily dispatch
Joshua Clegg‚ one of the top performers who matriculated at St David's Marist Inanda‚ described 2016 as a tough year‚ but said regular naps helped him through. Clegg‚ 18‚ of Sandton in Johannesburg‚ achieved eight distinctions in the Independent …
St. Mary's School Waverly achieve amazing resultsSandton Chronicle
Saheti boasts five full house distinction passesBedfordview & Edenvale News
St Stithians pupils achieve 100 per cent pass rateRandburg Sun
Zimbabwe Star –RNews –News24 –Times LIVE
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.