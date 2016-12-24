Light up your playlists with iHome’s FreedomGlow color changing headphones

Everyone loves flashing lights and pretty colors, so iHome added them to their latest set of Bluetooth headphones, the FreedomGlow. We take a look and a listen to its performance in this video review.

The post Light up your playlists with iHome’s FreedomGlow color changing headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

