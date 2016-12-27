Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Like our Facebook page – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Like our Facebook page
Ghana News Agency
Ho, Dec. 27, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, on Boxing Day feted over 1,300 children from the Asogli State in Ho. The annual event also attracted opinion leaders, elders and chiefs from the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.