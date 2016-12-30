Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lilian Esoro Completes Social Media Cleanse, Deletes All Ubi Franklin’s Photos

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment, Relationship | 0 comments

Triple MG boss’s wife, Lilian Esoro is bent on lending credibility to the rumours of her separation from her husband, Ubi Franklin. Recall that Lilian Esoro some days ago started her social media account cleanse by first removing her husband’s name, Franklin, from her social media profile. Following the move, she sent out a cryptic…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Lilian Esoro Completes Social Media Cleanse, Deletes All Ubi Franklin’s Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.