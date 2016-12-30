Pages Navigation Menu

Lilian Esoro deletes all photos Of Ubi Franklin her Instagram Page

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

People were on high-alert today after noticing a change on Lilian Esoro’s Instagram account. The actress Instagram profile had a noticeable difference when people realized that all of Ubi Frabklin’s and their wedding photos had been deleted. The mother-of-one had earlier removed ‘Franklin‘ from her Instagram name, and in retaliation, the music mogul stopped wearing …

