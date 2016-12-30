Lilian Esoro deletes all photos Of Ubi Franklin her Instagram Page
People were on high-alert today after noticing a change on Lilian Esoro’s Instagram account. The actress Instagram profile had a noticeable difference when people realized that all of Ubi Frabklin’s and their wedding photos had been deleted. The mother-of-one had earlier removed ‘Franklin‘ from her Instagram name, and in retaliation, the music mogul stopped wearing …
The post Lilian Esoro deletes all photos Of Ubi Franklin her Instagram Page appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG