Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lilian Esoro Marriage over? Actress deletes Franklin as surname – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lilian Esoro Marriage over? Actress deletes Franklin as surname
Pulse Nigeria
The actress who used to bear Lilian Esoro Franklin on Instagram has changed it to just Lilian Esoro. Published: 4 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over? play. Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.