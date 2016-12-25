Pages Navigation Menu

Lilian Esoro Shares Cute Photo With Her Son to Celebrate Christmas

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Merry Christmas from Lilian Esoro and her baby! The actress sent her holiday wishes to her fans by posting the photo above with her beautiful baby on Instagram. The Nollywood star captioned the snap; MERRY CHRISTMAS from my lil#Munchkin and i. . Don’t forget to show and spread love. Have d best one yet#JESUSISTHEREASONFORTHESEASON#EYEZONTHEPRIZE #STAYFOCUSED#PROTECTYOURHAPPINESS#PRAYWITHOUTCEASING#BESTILLANDKNOWHEISGOD#LINESWILLFALLINPLEASANTPLACES#BECOMEMORE

