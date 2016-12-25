Lilian Esoro Shares Cute Photo With Her Son to Celebrate Christmas
Merry Christmas from Lilian Esoro and her baby! The actress sent her holiday wishes to her fans by posting the photo above with her beautiful baby on Instagram. The Nollywood star captioned the snap; MERRY CHRISTMAS from my lil#Munchkin and i. . Don’t forget to show and spread love. Have d best one yet#JESUSISTHEREASONFORTHESEASON#EYEZONTHEPRIZE #STAYFOCUSED#PROTECTYOURHAPPINESS#PRAYWITHOUTCEASING#BESTILLANDKNOWHEISGOD#LINESWILLFALLINPLEASANTPLACES#BECOMEMORE
