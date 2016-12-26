Pages Navigation Menu

Limbless Nigerian teen who lives in a plastic bowl dies

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

19-year-old Rahma Haruna, whose limb stopped developing when she was 6 months have died yesterday, 25th December.

The Kano state born has been living in a bowl all her life, which her family transport her around in.  Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar shared the news on Facebook…

 

