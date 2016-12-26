Limbless Nigerian teen who lives in a plastic bowl dies
19-year-old Rahma Haruna, whose limb stopped developing when she was 6 months have died yesterday, 25th December.
The Kano state born has been living in a bowl all her life, which her family transport her around in. Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar shared the news on Facebook…
