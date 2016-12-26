Lion Club donates food items to 100 villagers in Ogun at Christmas – BusinessDay
|
Lion Club donates food items to 100 villagers in Ogun at Christmas
BusinessDay
Respite and uplift came the way of thirteen different villages under Alapako in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Saturday, when the Abeokuta Coral Lions Club and the Lekan Adesoye Foundation (LAF) donated food items to over …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG