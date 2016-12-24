List of 2016 Prophecies Fayose Made in 2015 That Did Not Come to Pass
Ekiti state’s Governor Ayodele Fayose has released 22 predictions about what will happen in Nigeria in 2017.
He did the same thing last year: he released 20 prophecies which he said will happen in the year 2016. Here are the prophecies that did not come to pass
Boko Haram will keep spreading and the Shiite Muslims will get more emboldened.
Crude oil price will fall to below and about $30 per barrel.
There will wide condemnations by Nigerians and the International community against President Buhari’s human rights abuses and disobedience to court orders.
Kogi State: Court will sack Governor-Elect, Yahaya Bello.
Halliburton scam may be revisited in 2016
