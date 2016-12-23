Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

List of all Headies 2016 winners – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
List of all Headies 2016 winners
NAIJ.COM
The much anticipated award of the year, the Headies 2016 ended few minutes ago and it tight as expected. List of all Headies winners. The heavily attended event held at Eko Convention centre on Thursday, December 22 was hosted by Falz and Adesua.
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awardsPulse Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.