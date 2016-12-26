Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Little boy found inside a carton in Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

According to reports, the little boy of about a year old was put in a box and dumped in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos yesterday 25th December, 2016.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He was reportedly found by the OPC vigilante group on patrol crawling out of the gutter.

In the carton he was put were bananas and a wrapper. He has since been taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area. More photos below….

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.