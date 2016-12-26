Little boy found inside a carton in Lagos (Photos)

According to reports, the little boy of about a year old was put in a box and dumped in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos yesterday 25th December, 2016.

He was reportedly found by the OPC vigilante group on patrol crawling out of the gutter.

In the carton he was put were bananas and a wrapper. He has since been taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area. More photos below….



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

