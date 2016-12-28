Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City full-time report: Reds cut Chelsea’s lead at the top with emphatic win – Liverpool Echo

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Liverpool Echo

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City full-time report: Reds cut Chelsea's lead at the top with emphatic win
Liverpool Echo
The Reds fell behind to Jonathan Walters' early header but they hit back in style with an attacking masterclass. Goals from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino ensured Jurgen Klopp's side led at the interval and in the second half they took Stoke apart.
SHOWCASE-Soccer-Klopp hopes 'special game' is bad viewing for PepDaily Mail
Sturridge: 'No issues or problems' with LiverpoolESPN FC
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: No Man City scouting missionSkySports
Daily Star –gulfnews.com –Independent Online –Bleacher Report
all 452 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.