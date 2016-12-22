Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool And Manchester City Target £20 Million Rated Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele 

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Manchester City will battle Liverpool for Celtic star Moussa Dembele, according to The Sun.

Dembele, 20, has scored 17 goals for Celtic after signing from Fulham in the summer. The Sun report that Liverpool scouts have regularly watched the striker this season.

Meanwhile Manchester City also have strong ties with Celtic and have offloaded a number of players to them in recent years.

Teenage hitman Patrick Roberts is currently there on loan and Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer and Georgios Samaras have all gone to Celtic from the Etihad in recent times.

Celtic insist Dembele will not be sold so soon after arriving. Yet if the right bid comes in it would hard to turn down.

