Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not expect a busy January transfer window – SkySports

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not expect a busy January transfer window
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed he is not a fan of the winter transfer window and is unlikely to be making many signings next month. Klopp will lose forward Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations for at least a month after their match at …
