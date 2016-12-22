Liverpool Could Be Plotting Joe Hart Move In The Summer

Liverpool are keen on signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hart, 29, is currently on loan with Serie A side Torino after new City manager Pep Guardiola signed Claudio Bravo.

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Loris Karius in the summer, but the German has so far failed to impress at Anfield.

Joe Hart has earned rave reviews in Italy and in addition to Torino being keen to hang onto him, his performances have also alerted other Serie A clubs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed his current keepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet and nothing can happen in the January window.

According to John Cross ‘Hart has made it clear that he is enjoying his Italian Job but a move by a big English club would give him a major dilemma’.

The post Liverpool Could Be Plotting Joe Hart Move In The Summer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

