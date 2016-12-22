Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool Could Be Plotting Joe Hart Move In The Summer 

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Football, News, Sports

Liverpool are keen on signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hart, 29, is currently on loan with Serie A side Torino after new City manager Pep Guardiola signed Claudio Bravo.

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Loris Karius in the summer, but the German has so far failed to impress at Anfield.

Joe Hart has earned rave reviews in Italy and in addition to Torino being keen to hang onto him, his performances have also alerted other Serie A clubs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed his current keepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet and nothing can happen in the January window.

According to John Cross ‘Hart has made it clear that he is enjoying his Italian Job but a move by a big English club would give him a major dilemma’.

