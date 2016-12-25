Liverpool Is Perfect For Me, Says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is out to realise his premier league dream, and he believes Liverpool is the perfect club for that.

The German coach spent seven years at Borussia Dortmund, he won five trophies before leaving in 2014-15.

He was going to take a sabbatical, but was convinced to replace Rodgers at Anfield and Klopp doesn’t regret the decision.

“I was always really interested in the Premier League and being involved now is great. It’s intense, but great,” he told Sky Sports. “Being at Liverpool shows I’m a really lucky guy.

“For the third time it’s an unbelievably good decision, the perfect club for me.

“Obviously we don’t fit too badly to the club too and that’s really good. We like working together here, we have a really good atmosphere at Melwood.

“The club is already a great club, but there is still space to develop.”

After stabilising the club in his first season at the helm, Klopp has turned the Reds into title contenders this season and he is loving the challenge the Premier League brings.

“I love it. It’s the most challenging league in the world, one hundred per cent,” he added. “There is six teams always who really can be champions here. You have this in no other country.

“In Spain in a very good year it can be three. In Germany it’s always two; Bayern and somebody else.

“Maybe in France there’s a few teams, but it’s really a challenge to be involved in this.

“It’s really a challenge because you usually don’t lose the points against the big opponents, you lose against all the other teams.”

