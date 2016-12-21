Liverpool: Players celebrate at club’s Christmas party after Merseyside derby
The players were all suited and booted with their partners as he attended Liverpool Christmas party.
Liverpool players celebrated their dramatic late victory in the Merseyside derby at their club’s Christmas party.
Sadio Mane netted a late minute winner against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, December 19 to take Liverpool to second in the Premier League table.
On Tuesday night, the players were all suited and booted with their partners as he attended Liverpool Christmas party.
Snaps from the party can be seen from social media post of players like Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.
After the win against Everton, Liverpool Jurgen Klopp hinted that he and his boys were going to party at their Christmas get-together.
"We won’t stop. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is our Christmas party and this is the first party we have had after a win!” Klopp said.
Liverpool host Stoke City on Boxing Day.
This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG