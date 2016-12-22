‘Liverpool Should Re-Sign Suarez’

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has asked Liverpool to make a bold transfer move, by re-signing former striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona.

The Uruguayan striker left for Camp Nou in 2014 and has been a key player in Barcelona’s attacking triumvirate of MSN. Suarez has scored 82 times in 133 games for the Blaugrana and Aldridge believes Klopp should try and get him back.

The former Republic of Ireland international feels that Klopp has a good squad, and that the only thing lacking is the 29-year-old striker.

“The squad is quite good to be honest because we’re not in Europe,” said Aldridge, speaking exclusively to 888sport.

“Coutinho is coming back soon and Matip and Gomez too. Plus the young lads have plenty of potential.

“The manager will know if he needs to buy one but if the right man isn’t available he’ll play the kids. Money is available but he won’t go out and buy for the sake of it.

“Personally, I’d go and get Suarez.”

Since joining Barcelona, the 2013-14 Premier League Player of the Season has lifted two La Liga titles as well as the Champions League and Super Cup, and may be reluctant to leave Camp Nou after forming a strong partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack.

The post ‘Liverpool Should Re-Sign Suarez’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

