Livondo planning to disrupt rally to unveil Luhya presidential candidate – Atwoli – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Livondo planning to disrupt rally to unveil Luhya presidential candidate – Atwoli
The Star, Kenya
Some politicians have received Sh4 million to disrupt a rally during which the Luhya presidential candidate will be unveiled, Francis Atwoli has claimed. Atwoli, who is Cotu secretary general, warned Rashid Mohamed and Stanley Livondo against attending …
Atwoli: This is how to end the doctor's strike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG