Livondo planning to disrupt rally to unveil Luhya presidential candidate – Atwoli – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Some politicians have received Sh4 million to disrupt a rally during which the Luhya presidential candidate will be unveiled, Francis Atwoli has claimed. Atwoli, who is Cotu secretary general, warned Rashid Mohamed and Stanley Livondo against attending …
