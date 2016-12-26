LMC Announces Kick Off Date For 2016/2017 Nigeria Premier League Season

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced that the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season will begin on January 14, 2017 and end in July of the same year.

The LMC took the decision on Saturday after its Annual General Meeting.

In a statement, the LMC confirmed the kick off date and incentives for the new NPFL season with Kano Pillars hosting 2016 Federation Cup champion, Ifeanyi Ubah, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano in the season’s first match while the other matches will be held on January 15 at various centres.

The statement read: “The AGM endorsed January 15 kickoff date and July conclusion date for the 2016/17 NPFL season with Kano Pillars versus FC Ifeanyi Ubah on January 14,” said the LMC. “LMC also announced that the AGM also endorsed incentives to NPFL clubs as proposed by the LMC board in the 2017 budget. “NPFL Clubs stand to receive N500,000 for each away win, N200,000 for away draws as well as N250,000 for attracting over 5,000 fans at home games. “The NPFL clubs will also be paid N200,000 monthly for stadium maintenance, N100,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday and one playing 15 minutes, plus N200,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday with one playing at least 45 minutes.”

It further announced plans to organise a male age-grade football league among teams in the top flight league in partnership with the Spanish’s La Liga.

LMC said, “Major source of guaranteed revenues for the 2017 NPFL budget is broadcasting, league partners and savings from 2016 while forecasted revenues are from funds due from debtors, expected new sponsors and strategic partnerships. “The AGM approved LMC’s proposal to start a Youth League (U15) among NPFL participating clubs in association with LaLiga in furtherance to the partnership agreement between the two leagues.”

The post LMC Announces Kick Off Date For 2016/2017 Nigeria Premier League Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

