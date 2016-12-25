Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Ekpo Tasks LMC, NFF On Referees, Players’ Welfare – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NPFL: Ekpo Tasks LMC, NFF On Referees, Players' Welfare
Complete Sports Nigeria
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Friday Ekpo has called on the League Management Company and the Nigeria Football Federation to look into the issues of referees and players' wages ahead of the new NPFL season. At the third LMC Annual General …
NPFL starts Jan 14Vanguard
LMC Announces Kick Off Date For 2016/2017 Nigeria Premier League Season360Nobs.com
LMC AGM Pick January 15 , but First NPFL game of New Season is Jan 14FootballliveNG (blog)
NAIJ.COM –Daily Post Nigeria –Pulse Nigeria –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.