Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LMC declares N483m financial surplus – The News

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LMC declares N483m financial surplus
The News
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) says clubs will from the coming season raise youth teams of players aged 15 years and below to compete in the new NPFL Youth League. This is even as the League Management Company (LMC) declared a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.