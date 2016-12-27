LMC declares N483m financial surplus

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) says clubs will from the coming season raise youth teams of players aged 15 years and below to compete in the new NPFL Youth League. This is even as the League Management Company (LMC) declared a surplus/savings of N483 million in its operations for the 2015/16 NPFL season. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the LMC was held in Enugu on Dec.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

