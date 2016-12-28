Local Content Policy: NAICOM to sanction negligent insurers – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Local Content Policy: NAICOM to sanction negligent insurers
The Nation Newspaper
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will henceforth punish insurers who act against the local content policy. The regulator has discovered that some operators either fail or refuse to consider country capacities of insurance and reinsurance …
