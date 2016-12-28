Local Voices for Peace in Northern Nigeria – ReliefWeb
|
ReliefWeb
|
Local Voices for Peace in Northern Nigeria
ReliefWeb
28 December 2016: A range of conflicts are causing devastation across Northern Nigeria. Shifting to a more locally-led approach, by engaging and supporting civil society groups, will increase the chances of reducing their impact, says Ruairi Nolan.
Dozens of Boko Haram Fighters Surrender in Southern Niger
Boko Haram Jihadists Teach Boy Soldiers How to Rape Women
Millions caught in Nigeria's 'hidden horror' warns Christian Aid
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG