Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Locals share their holiday traditions – Seguin Gazette-Enterprise

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Locals share their holiday traditions
Seguin Gazette-Enterprise
Diane Bruzgo said she enjoys celebrating the holidays with a long-standing family tradition that begins the night before the big day. “My parents are Polish immigrants, Christmas Eve is a huge tradition saturated day and evening,” she said. “Starting
Top five Christmas traditions from around NigeriaBusinessDay
Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Traditions of Christmas pastThe Union of Grass Valley

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.