Locals share their holiday traditions – Seguin Gazette-Enterprise
|
BusinessDay
|
Locals share their holiday traditions
Seguin Gazette-Enterprise
Diane Bruzgo said she enjoys celebrating the holidays with a long-standing family tradition that begins the night before the big day. “My parents are Polish immigrants, Christmas Eve is a huge tradition saturated day and evening,” she said. “Starting …
Top five Christmas traditions from around Nigeria
Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Traditions of Christmas past
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG