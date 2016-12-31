Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial Nollywood success story

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Nollywood | 0 comments

On Boxing Day, Hafiz, 32, felt like a visit to the movies with his fiancé. They headed to the Silverbird Cinemas at the Ikeja City Mall. They both wanted to see The Wedding Party, the star studded Nollywood romantic comedy directed by Kemi Adetiba. Apparently so did everybody else. Hafiz and fiancé braved the record […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial Nollywood success story appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.