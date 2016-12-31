LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial Nollywood success story

On Boxing Day, Hafiz, 32, felt like a visit to the movies with his fiancé. They headed to the Silverbird Cinemas at the Ikeja City Mall. They both wanted to see The Wedding Party, the star studded Nollywood romantic comedy directed by Kemi Adetiba. Apparently so did everybody else. Hafiz and fiancé braved the record […]

This post LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial Nollywood success story appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

