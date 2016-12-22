Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
Pulse Nigeria
The Nollywood actress is a real life Barbie in the chic offerings off the new collection she models for the womenswear brand. The 'Wedding Party' actress who was teased shortly before the collection was rolled out sports simple, sophisticated looks …
Wana Sambo unveils its #WSHolidayEdit with Adesua Etomi as the face
