Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection – Pulse Nigeria

Dec 22, 2016


Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
The Nollywood actress is a real life Barbie in the chic offerings off the new collection she models for the womenswear brand. The 'Wedding Party' actress who was teased shortly before the collection was rolled out sports simple, sophisticated looks
