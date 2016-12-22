Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lookbook Amarelis’ S/S 2017 Capsule collection ‘Talia’s Tale’ is chic paradise – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Pulse Nigeria
Named after Talia Joy Castellano an internet sensation; a Youtube makeup vlogger who passed away after a brave battle with cancer in July 2013 a month before she turned 14! The pieces are dreamy and subtle all at the same time. ALSO READ: 1st look at …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.