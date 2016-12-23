Looking for Hamper Boxes this Yuletide season? Luxury Gift Boxes Ng is giving 10% Discount off Selected Hamper Boxes

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Luxury Gift Boxes Ng is offering a 10% Clearance on selected hamper boxes. These include leather foldable in small and medium sizes only. Colours available are Yellow, Green and Red. Also, collapsible Cardboard boxes with magnetic closure in Red and white only. Prices range from N5,000 – 14,000. Offer valid while stocks last. Please visit […]

