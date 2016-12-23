Looking for Hamper Boxes this Yuletide season? Luxury Gift Boxes Ng is giving 10% Discount off Selected Hamper Boxes

Luxury Gift Boxes Ng is offering a 10% Clearance on selected hamper boxes. These include leather foldable in small and medium sizes only. Colours available are Yellow, Green and Red. Also, collapsible Cardboard boxes with magnetic closure in Red and white only. Prices range from N5,000 – 14,000. Offer valid while stocks last. Please visit […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

