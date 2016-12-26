Looming Strike: Resident doctors urge Nigerian govt to intervene
Resident doctors are agitating for a uniform template for the residency programme.
The post Looming Strike: Resident doctors urge Nigerian govt to intervene appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG