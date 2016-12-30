Lost Love: Groom calls off wedding after catching bride with lover 2 days to event

A devastated young man has called off his wedding two days to the time after catching his bride with another man.

A wedding which would have been held on December 29, 2016, has been called off after the groom caught his bride-to-be having sex with her lover two days before the day.

ALSO READ: “Morning Teaser: ‘2 years ago, I lost my fiancé a week to our wedding’”

The wedding which was to hold in Nnewi, Anambra State, was called off on the groom, Izuchukwu Anthony Ekweanua, following his shock find that his bride, Uchechukwu Frances Obi, was sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

According to Ekweanua who posted the cancellation of the wedding on his Facebook wall, he had to take the decision to call off both the traditional and white wedding because Obi was caught red-handed with another man two days to their wedding.

Read how Ekweanua called off the wedding to the shock of his friends who had planned to attend the wedding:

“Hello,

Due to recent unforeseen circumstances, I have decided at this point not to continue with the proposed marriage ceremony for reasons best known to me.

Deeply sorry for any inconveniences caused. Thanks. Merry Christmas and a happy new year. Ekweanua Izuchukwu Anthony.”

ALSO READ: “Runaway Bride: Woman who failed to show up at own wedding caught with ex-lover in hotel room”

Though he did not give reasons for his decision, his close friends say Ekweanua found out his proposed wife-to-be was still seeing another man days before the wedding.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

