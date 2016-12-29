Pages Navigation Menu

"Love & Recession", stage play coming soon

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

“Love & Recession”, stage play coming soon
Daily Trust
'Love & Recession', a stage play is set to premiere for a four-day-run this week to begin in Lagos, Nigeria. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the play is adapted from Femi Osofisan's 1992 Adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 'A Marriage Proposal'.
