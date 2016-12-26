Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment – Nigeria Today

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
Nigeria Today
Activities in Nigeria's aviation industry for both operators and regulatory agencies in 2016 were marred heavily by the poor state of infrastructure at the airports, low revenue yields for airline investors, debt overhang to service providers and

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.