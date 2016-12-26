LSBA, Zion Sports team up for badminton

Lagos State Badminton Association and Zion Sports will stage the under 12 badminton clinic/championship, which comes up from today to Thursday at the Rowe Park Sport Complex.

The programme is the brain child of former National/African player, Bukky George, who is using the event to give back to the game that brought her to limelight. George, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Zion Sport, believes that the best way is to catch them young and at the grassroots.

Chairman of the LSBA, Frank Orbih told NationSport that about 200 kids would take part in the programme assuring that talents discovered would be nurtured to stardom.

“Talents discovered at the event are to be given special attention by the coaching team of Lagos State and nurtured into future champions. They will be supported with equipment like racquets, playing shoes and shuttles to aid their growth in the game,” he added.

Orbih stated that the Lagos State Badminton Association supports the organizer by facilitating the use of the venue being a Lagos State Sports Commission facility. The also said the LSBA would support the event by providing shuttles and racquets to winners.

The post LSBA, Zion Sports team up for badminton appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

