Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LSK condemns Jubilee MPs for attacking Odunga – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LSK condemns Jubilee MPs for attacking Odunga
The Star, Kenya
The Law Society of Kenya yesterday condemned threats targeted at High Court judge George Odunga by MPs. Speaking in Parliament after passing amendments to the election laws majority leader Aden Duale said he will table a motion to discuss the …
Duale accuses High Court judge of playing tribal politicsDaily Nation
A peaceful, united country rests with President KenyattaThe Standard (press release)
Jubilee MPs plan Judge Odunga motion over Cord bias claimsBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)
Citizen TV (press release) –TUKO.CO.KE
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.