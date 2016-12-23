LSK condemns Jubilee MPs for attacking Odunga – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
LSK condemns Jubilee MPs for attacking Odunga
The Star, Kenya
The Law Society of Kenya yesterday condemned threats targeted at High Court judge George Odunga by MPs. Speaking in Parliament after passing amendments to the election laws majority leader Aden Duale said he will table a motion to discuss the …
Duale accuses High Court judge of playing tribal politics
A peaceful, united country rests with President Kenyatta
Jubilee MPs plan Judge Odunga motion over Cord bias claims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG