Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I accept to be Luhya kingpin – Mudavadi – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I accept to be Luhya kingpin – Mudavadi
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli and Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi at a funeral in Hamisi constituency. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi has accepted to be the Luhya …
Musalia named the luhya spokesman in a quest for luhya unityThe Standard (press release)
Mudavadi named Luhya community SpokesmanCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Naming of spokesman to usher political regroupingDaily Nation
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –Hivisasa.com –TUKO.CO.KE
all 30 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.