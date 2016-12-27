Pages Navigation Menu

‘Mad’ man reportedly using baby diapers for rituals caught in Ogun state (photos)

The man in the photos below reportedly pretends to be a mad man and goes from house to house looking for used baby pampers from dust bins. He allegedly sells them to ritualists, who use them to make charms, causing the babies to die not long after the sale.

When he was caught, used baby diapers, lots of cash, and other materials were found on him Nigerian Facebook user Zevi Gins shared the pics and said:

When i sell the pampers for native doctor they will use it for ritual and the baby go sick and die after 14 days”.
FROM OGUN STATE: THIS MAD-MAN HAS BEEN PRETENDING TO BE MAD BUT GO FROM ONE HOUSE TO ANOTHER TO GET USED BABY PAMPERS
FROM THE BIN AND SELL THEM TO RITUALISTS AND ANY BABY THEY SELL THEIR USED PAMPERS DON’T LIVE LONG.
MAY GOD HELP AND PROTECT US ALL.

