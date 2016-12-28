Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Made in Nigeria: Cokodeal paving way for home grown innovations – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Made in Nigeria: Cokodeal paving way for home grown innovations
Vanguard
IT is becoming a cliché that Nigerians have a reputation for being consumers of goods rather than being producers. Considering the fact that more developed countries have better environments for manufacturing and exportation, combined with Nigerians

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.