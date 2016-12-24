Pages Navigation Menu

Magu: Buhari may announce replacement in January

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari may not further push for the confirmation of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. A source close to government disclosed that the President was already shopping for a replacement that may be announced as early as January. The source told DAILY POST that the President […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

